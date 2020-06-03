LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation's (ODOT) District 1 office here is seeking public input on several upcoming projects, including four local ones.
The biggest — not scheduled until 2023 — is replacement of the U.S. 127 bridge over the Maumee River, south of Sherwood (PID number 102669). The project had been set for 2022, but has been bumped back one year.
"We have always sought public input, but over the years we've refined the process for that and gotten much better at it," said ODOT District 1 public information officer Rhonda Pees. "Public input is an important part of the planning process."
She added that ODOT has found that local people have the best knowledge about a project area, "so when we're planning a project it's important to hear from folks living close by."
ODOT asks that persons wishing to provide input on the above project (and three others listed below) send written comments within the next two weeks to Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Nate Tressler, 1885 N. McCullough St., Lima, Ohio 45801. They can also be sent to him via email at nate.tressler@dot.ohio.gov.
Those sending comments are asked to provide the project identification (PID) numbers as listed in this article.
The U.S. 127 project will require a traffic detour of approximately six months to replace the bridge's superstructure (but not its piers). Traffic for local residents and properties will be maintained.
A canoe launch and parking area also will be constructed at the southeast corner of the bridge.
According to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, The Bend Road to Ohio 18 (from old U.S. 24) will be used as the official detour around the bridge.
A detour on state and federal routes would take traffic too far out, Schlatter indicated, so ODOT officials agreed to use the shorter local route (The Bend Road) which motorists might use anyway.
"It was a combination of reality and common sense," said Schlatter, referring to past deliberations with ODOT about the detour route.
He conceded that "the people on that two miles" (on The Bend Road) probably are not excited about the detour, but added that motorists probably would use it whether authorized or not.
The other local projects for which ODOT is seeking input include:
• repair of the east side of Ohio 108 in Putnam County near Miller City (PID number 110683). According to ODOT, erosion is impacting the roadway. Vehicle traffic will be detoured while access for locals will be maintained. Construction is expected this summer.
• repair of road shoulders on Ohio 49 in Paulding County, from Payne south to the Van Wert County line (PID number 107660). The work, expected in 2021, will require a temporary detour while access for locals will be maintained.
• widening and resurfacing of Putnam County Road 21, from Ohio 15 north of Continental, to the Defiance County line (PID number 101975). The road, which will be widened from 21 to 24 feet, becomes Ohio 634 south of Ohio 15 and is known as Harris Road in Defiance County. The project will detour traffic when it begins in spring 2021 while traffic for locals will be maintained.
