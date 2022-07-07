COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is receiving applications for the state’s municipal bridge program, which provides federal funds to municipal corporations, metro parks and regional transit authorities (RTA) for roadway bridge replacement, bridge rehabilitation, or bridge demolition projects.
In April, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a $47.5 million increase in Ohio’s yearly funding allocation for local bridge projects for the next five years, bringing Ohio’s annual investment in county and municipal bridges to $112.5 million per year.
Completed online applications are due by Aug. 15, and selected projects will be announced in November.
“Since 2017, this program has provided funding for more than 70 municipal bridges,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “We must take care of and maintain our existing bridges in Ohio and this program makes it possible for entities that could use financial assistance.”
A criteria-based project selection process has been developed to focus on eliminating deficiencies while keeping within a financial plan that utilizes existing available resources. Funding of all projects will be linked to defined deficiencies, so each dollar invested results in system improvement.
To be eligible for the municipal bridge program, the bridge must:
• be owned by a city, village, metro park or public transit agency.
• be open to vehicular traffic (this requirement may be waived if the bridge was closed recently due to concern for public safety of the traveling public or if the applicant wants to demolish the bridge).
• meet the federal definition of a bridge (greater than 20 feet in length).
• have a sufficiency rating of 80 or less.
• have a general appraisal of 5 or less, and be structurally deficient.
A funding limit of $2 million per project is set. ODOT will provide up to 95% of the eligible costs for construction and construction inspection only. A local match for construction is required.
The annual budget for this program is $18.5 million.
Examples of projects completed with funding from the municipal bridge program include the Elm Street bridge replacement over School Creek in Holgate. This was completed in September 2020 and the project cost was $495,000.
ODOT has identified a list of bridges that are eligible for the program.
The agency noted that “it’s up to municipalities to apply for the funding. The target municipal bridge list is a starting point, and some eligible bridges may not appear on the list due to the timing between when the list was generated and when an inspection occurs.”
