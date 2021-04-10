The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is gearing up for another construction season with projects planned in all area counties.
The following is a list of local ODOT-funded projects — primarily on state and federal routes — planned this year:
Defiance
• U.S. 24 resurfacing, between the Baltimore Road interchange and the Henry County line. The project cost is $6.98 million with daily lane closures expected. The estimated completion date is September.
• Ohio 2 bridge replacement over Lost Creek in Farmer Township. This $936,000 project already is underway and is expected to be completed in July. The road is closed there during the project.
• Ohio 66 erosion repair, south of the Auglaize River. The $543,000 project is scheduled to start in June with completion in October. Temporary lane closures are expected.
• Cleveland/Ottawa avenues roundabout construction in Defiance. Defiance City Council approved a contract Tuesday for the project, which is primarily funded with state grants. According to ODOT, work is expected to begin in June with completion in October. The $2.7 million project will require a 90-day closure of the intersection.
Fulton
• U.S. 20A resurfacing, between Ohio 109 and Fulton County Road 3. The cost is $2.7 million, with work expected to be completed in October. Lane restrictions can be expected.
• U.S. 20A/Ohio 108 intersection traffic signal upgrade. The $265,000 project is expected to be completed in October with lane restrictions expected.
• Ohio 64 resurfacing, between U.S. 20 and the Ohio-Michigan line. Work is expected to be completed in September with lane restrictions expected. The cost is $1 million.
• Ohio 108 resurfacing, between the Henry County line and Elm Street in Wauseon. Work is expected to be completed in September with lane restrictions expected. The cost is $1.25 million.
• Ohio 109 resurfacing in Delta. Motorists can expect lane closures with work expected to be completed in October. The cost is $2.7 million.
• Ohio 120 resurfacing, between Crockett Highway and Maple Street in Metamora. The cost is $1 million with completion expected in September. the work will require lane closures.
Henry
• Maumee River bridge construction at Riverview Avenue and Industrial Drive in Napoleon. The $10.3 million project began last year and is scheduled to be completed in June 2022. Construction of a traffic roundabout this year will require a 45-day closure of Riverview and Industrial Drive beginning on June 1, according to ODOT.
• U.S. 6 resurfacing, between the Williams County line and Ohio 34. Work is expected to be completed in October with lane restrictions expected. The cost is $3 million.
• installation of a rapid flashing beacon on Ohio 109 at Cherry Street in Liberty Center. Work is expected to be completed in October with lane restrictions expected. The cost is $190,000.
Paulding
• U.S. 30 culvert liner installation at the Indiana state line. Traffic won’t be impacted, with work expected to be completed in October, according to ODOT. Only a small sliver of U.S. 30 travels through the southwest corner of Paulding County. The cost is $229,000
• U.S. 30 sign upgrade. This $160,000 project is listed by ODOT under Paulding and Van Wert counties, but most of the work will take place in Van Wert County.
Putnam
• Ohio 109 culvert replacement, three miles north of Ottawa. Work is expected to begin in June with completion in September. The cost is $356,000, with traffic being detoured.
• Ohio 115 bridge replacement over Plum Creek in Kalida. Work will get underway this month with completion in August. The cost is $790,000 with traffic being detoured.
• Putnam County Road 21 widening and resurfacing, between Ohio 15 and the Defiance County line. The project is scheduled to start this month and be completed in June. The cost is $935,000, with traffic being detoured and local traffic maintained.
• Ohio 613 culvert replacement near County Road 16. Work was scheduled to begin this month on the $283,000 project with completion in August. Traffic will be detoured.
• U.S. 224 resurfacing in Ottoville. The cost is $1.4 million with work expected to be completed in August. Daily lane closures are expected.
• U.S. 30 resurfacing, between Middle Point-Wetzel Road and West Lincoln Highway in Allen County. The $4.3 million project is expected to be completed in October with daily lane closures. Only a small portion of U.S. 30 travels through the southwest corner of Putnam County near Delphos.
Williams
• U.S. 20A resurfacing, between U.S. 20 and Ohio 15, and rehabilitation of the St. Joseph River bridge. Work is underway with completion expected in October. Motorists can expect road closures and lane restrictions.
• Painting of the Ohio 2/34 bridge over the Tiffin River southwest of Stryker. The cost is $242,000 with expected lane restrictions and completion in August.
• Ohio 576 resurfacing, between U.S. 20 and the Michigan line; rehabilitation of the bridge over Clear Fork Creek; and culvert replacement between roads R and S. The cost is $2.2 million with completion in October. Motorists will see road closures and lane restrictions.
