LIMA — Two Defiance County intersections are among those where lighting changes will occur, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation's (ODOT) District 1 office here.

A project to install light-emitting diode (LED) luminaires along designated highways and interchanges began Thursday, aimed at updating the system and reducing energy use.

"The changes will provide more effective lighting at a much lower cost to taxpayers," said District 1 Deputy Director Chris Hughes. "We anticipate a reduction of our electricity cost by as much as 50%. Also, crews will spend less time replacing fixtures because the LED luminaries last about four times longer," he said.

Upgrades will occur on all four-lane routes within the district — Interstate 75, U.S. 23, U.S. 24, U.S. 30 and Ohio 15. The district is replacing high-pressure sodium fixtures with solid-state LED luminaires. The light will appear whiter and brighter and will provide more uniform roadway lighting.

Additional savings will come about due to reductions in the number of fixtures. The district expects to reduce the number of luminaries by more than 50%. Because LED lights are brighter, the number of luminaries atop poles can be reduced, many by half, according to ODOT.

The project also includes location adjustments, adding and removing fixtures to reflect the present traffic volumes and lighting warrants. There are 12 unlit intersections that will have lighting added at the top of the ramps, three intersections where lighting will be removed, and seven where lighting will be reduced to illuminating only those places where drivers make key decisions such as turning or merging.

The only local locations involved in the project are U.S. 24 at Ohio routes 15 and 66 in Defiance County where lighting will be reduced.

The overall project contractor is Miller Cable Company, Green Springs.