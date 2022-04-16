The Ohio Department of Transportation has released its list of state-funded road construction projects for 2022.
Projects by area counties:
Defiance
• U.S. 24/Baltimore Road westbound exit ramp slope repair in Defiance. Work is expected to begin in May with estimated completion in August and temporary lane closures needed. The project cost is $711,471.
• U.S. 24 concrete pavement repair from the Indiana line to the Baltimore interchange. This is part of a project across two counties (Defiance and Paulding) that will cost $4 million. Work is scheduled to begin this month with estimated completion in October, necessitating temporary lane restrictions.
• Harding Road bridge deck replacement. Work will begin in May with completion estimated in September and traffic detoured. The cost is $874,235.
• Hopkins Street bridge replacement in Defiance over the Auglaize River. Work will begin in May with estimated completion in October although things could wrap up as early as August (see related story). Traffic will be detoured. The project cost is $2,353,723.
• Ohio 66 resurfacing, between Defiance and the Defiance-Williams County line. Work is scheduled to begin in May with estimated completion in August and daily lane closures needed. The project cost is $1.5 million.
• U.S. 127 bridge rehabilitation over Lost Creek, between Mud Creek and Baker roads. Work will begin in June with estimated completion in July and traffic detoured. The project cost is $207,031.
• Ohio 2 resurfacing, between the Indiana line and Ohio 49 in Hicksville; Ohio 18 resurfacing, between the Indiana line and the east corporation limit of Hicksville; and Ohio 49 resurfacing, between the south corporation limit of Hicksville and Ohio 2. Work is scheduled to begin in June with estimated completion in October and daily lane closures needed. The project cost is $1 million.
Fulton
• Ohio 120 resurfacing, between the Ohio-Michigan border to Lyons. Work is scheduled to begin in May with completion estimated in October and lane restrictions expected. The project cost is $2.3 million.
Henry
• U.S. 6 slope repair at Henry County Road 424. The project began in March with estimated completion in October and traffic detoured. The project costs is $434,000.
• Ohio 110 slope repair, north of County Road P3. Work was scheduled to begin this month with estimated completion in August 2022 with lane restrictions. The project cost is $836,000.
Paulding
• U.S. 24 concrete pavement repair from the Indiana line to Defiance’s Baltimore interchange. This is part of a project across two counties (Defiance and Paulding) that will cost $4 million. Work is scheduled to begin this month with completion estimated in October, necessitating temporary lane restrictions.
• U.S. 24 slope repair between U.S. 127 and County Road 115. Work is scheduled to begin in July with completion estimated in November, requiring a single westbound lane’s closure. The project cost is $2 million.
• Ohio 66 resurfacing, between the Putnam County line and the north corporation limits of Oakwood; Ohio 637 resurfacing, between Ohio 111 and Ohio 66. The project is expected to begin in August with estimated completion in October and daily lane closures needed. The project cost is $2 million.
• U.S. 24 erosion repair west of Antwerp. This is part of a $2.5 million project to repair road shoulders throughout ODOT District 1 which covers multiple counties.
• culvert rehabilitation on Ohio 49, in two locations north and south of Payne. This is part of a $230,113 project to repair nine culverts throughout ODOT District 1.
• bridge rehabilitation on Ohio 637 south of Grover Hill. This is part of a $1.2 million project to repair 15 bridges throughout ODOT District 1.
• sidewalk improvements on Ohio 66 (First Street) in downtown Oakwood. (See related story in Thursday’s Crescent-News.)
Putnam
• bridge rehabilitation on Ohio 12 in Columbus Grove and on Ohio 634 in Dupont. This is part of a $1.2 million project to repair 15 bridges throughout ODOT District 1.
• culvert rehabilitation on Ohio 114 west of Kalida and on Ohio 694 east of Cloverdale. This is part of a $230,113 project to repair nine culverts throughout ODOT District 1.
Williams
• Ohio 15 resurfacing, between the Michigan border and U.S. 20A. Work is scheduled to begin in June with completion estimated in October and lane restrictions needed. The project cost is $2.5 million.
