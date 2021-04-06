BOWLING GREEN — The Ohio Department of Transportation kicked off its highway construction season Monday with an event today here headlined by Director Jack Marchbanks.
The event was held along I-475 at Dorr Street in Toledo, where a $46.7 million project that began in November 2019 continues. Work is expected to be completed this fall.
A separate kickoff event for projects occurring in the Lima area will be held today.
The Toledo project is adding a third lane of travel in each direction on a two-mile section of the I-475/U.S. 23 corridor, constructing a new interchange at Dorr Street, and reconstructing a section of Dorr Street.
Joining Director Marchbanks was ODOT District 2 Deputy Director Pat McColley, Lucas County Engineer Mike Pniewski, and Inverness Club President Dr. Gregory Kasper.
Marchbanks noted that in northwest Ohio and throughout the state, projects have largely moved forward, despite the pandemic.
“Thanks to the foresight of Gov. DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly and internal operational savings identified by our workforce, we have been able to weather this global pandemic,” he stated. “Without those extra funds, we would be nearly a billion dollars in the red. While other states have been delaying or canceling projects, Ohio continues moving forward.”
The I-475 at Dorr Street project figures heavily into the upcoming Solheim Cup in September at Inverness Club, located on Dorr Street just east of the project.
“The ODOT project is a much-needed conduit for this part of our community,” said Kasper. “We are so pleased they have agreed to complete this project prior to the Solhiem Cup. The innovative and new interchange will create a wonderful introduction of Toledo to an international audience at the tournament this fall.”
Other notable projects in northwest Ohio:
• the construction on I-75 in Wood and Lucas counties. Two abutting projects between Buck Road and Dorr Street are under way totaling $343 million. Work began in late 2018 and is expected to be completed in 2023.
• the placement of a concrete overlay on the driving surface of the Veterans’ Glass City Skyway bridge in East Toledo. Work began on the $18 million project in March of 2020 and is expected to be completed this fall.
• a $21 million project on I-75 from just south of the village of Beaverdam to north of the Village of Bluffton. The project is reconstructing pavement and ramps at the I-75 interchange with Ohio Route 696. Construction began in 2020 and will be completed this summer.
• resurfacing I-75. between I-280 and the Michigan state line in North Toledo. Work will begin in April and be completed this fall.
• reconstruction of Ohio Route 25, between Cygnet Road and U.S. 6, south of Bowling Green, including Portage. Work will begin in June and be completed in fall 2022.
• a safety project to improve the intersection of U.S. 20/Reynolds Road and Heatherdowns Boulevard. Work will begin in September and be completed in June 2022.
• a safety project to construct an RCUT (restricted crossing U-turn) at the Thayer Road intersection with U.S. 30, Allen County. Cul-de-sacs will be constructed at the Mayberry Road and Cool Road intersections. Work will begin in August and be completed late fall.
• a safety project to construct cul-de-sacs on Township Road 196 and Township Road 198 at their intersections with Ohio 15 in Hancock County. The project will begin in September and be completed late fall.
