TOLEDO — Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials held an event at a new traffic roundabout here Monday in recognition of National Roundabouts Week.
The roundabout at Jeep Parkway and I-75 in north Toledo is the first location in northwest Ohio to connect a local road with an interstate.
Located next to the Overland Industrial Park, the Jeep Parkway roundabout was opened in 2018, part of a larger project to reconstruct and widen I-75 from Detroit Avenue and Lagrange Street.
“The roundabout is no longer a little-used intersection treatment,” said Pat McColley, deputy director of ODOT District 2’s office in Bowling Green deputy director. “It is now a top consideration when we look to improve safety and efficiency at certain locations.”
The Jeep location was considered by ODOT ideal for a roundabout because of the need to adjust to varying traffic volumes and to accommodate pedestrians.
“The Jeep roundabouts will accommodate a shift change more efficiently than a traditional signalized intersection,” said Chris Waterfield, traffic engineer for ODOT District 2.
Several examples of roundabouts as interstate connectors are in operation or planned in northwest Ohio.
A double roundabout interchange at Wooster Street with Interstate 75 in Bowling Green opened this summer. The interchange serves as the gateway to the city and Bowling Green State University, and is the first of what will be a corridor of roundabouts through the city.
As transportation officials searched for better solutions at high-crash locations in recent years, the concept of a roundabout began to surface.
“With approximately a quarter of all traffic fatalities occurring at intersections, Ohio, like other states, is looking to get better results from our efforts to improve safety at intersections,” said Chris Hughes, ODOT District 1’s deputy director. “We are implementing roundabouts statewide because they are exponentially safer, which is our goal.”
An ODOT press release concerning Monday’s event noted that according to information provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, roundabouts:
• eliminate angle and high-speed crashes.
• reduce severe crashes by more than 80% versus a two-way, stop-controlled intersection.
• reduce severe crashes by more than 75% versus a signalized intersection.
• reduce the number of traffic conflict points.
• can adjust to fluctuations in traffic volumes and improve traffic flow.
• when used at interstate interchanges, greatly reduce the possibility of traffic entering the wrong way.
• accommodate pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
• are less costly to maintain.
• reduce emissions and fuel consumption due to less vehicle idling and sudden stops.
