COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Water Resources’ is reporting that it has a new online application for water withdrawal reporting and facility registration.
According to a recent press release from the ODNR, the Division of Water Resources manages statewide oversight of dams and levees, floodplains and the collection of management of data related to Ohio’s water resources. Water users across the state can now use the app to file annual water use reports, view past reports, update information for active facilities and register new facilities.
“This new digital process will save users time as well as stamps when reporting water use every year,” Chief of the Division of Water Resources Dena Barnhouse said. “We will continue to look for ways to improve and update the reporting app and provide stakeholders and the public with tools to increase efficiency and transparency.”
The Ohio Revised Code requires any facility with the capacity to withdraw 100,000 gallons per day or more of ground water or surface water to register with ODNR and file a report — March 1 annually — listing the facility’s actual water use.
This data helps the division’s water inventory and planning program track water use and supply. It also contributes to statewide water conservation efforts.
