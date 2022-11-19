COLUMBUS — Winter is right around the corner and before you know it, air temperatures will drop as well as water temperatures.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has put out an advisory for those still getting out on Ohio’s lakes and rivers. It reminds that cold water will cool a body 25 times faster than cold air of the same temperature.
According to a recent press release, the ODNR advised that water temperature in lakes and rivers is quickly dropping this time of year. Water cooler than the normal body temperature of 98.6 degrees causes heat loss. Nearly 90% of boating fatalities are due to drowning, and nearly half of those are attributed to the effects of immersion in cold water.
“Our outdoor spaces are great in any weather, but there are dangers associated with cold water that could put even the most skilled paddlers and swimmers at risk,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “While we want everyone to enjoy the seasonable weather, we want to make sure everyone is prepared and that starts with wearing a life jacket.”
There are some basic preparations to make during cold weather on the water or just out hiking:
• wear a life jacket. A properly fitted life jacket will keep a person’s airway out of the water, which is important when the gasping reflex begins. Heart rate and blood pressure increase dramatically, increasing the risk for cardiac arrest. The victim may hyperventilate and find it difficult to get air into the lungs.
• dress appropriately and use layers.
• always check the weather report.
• make sure your phone is charged.
• tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to return.
