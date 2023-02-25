COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz provided an updated estimate Thursday on the number of aquatic life potentially killed as a result of the train derailment in East Palestine.
The final sample count of aquatic species killed in waterways impacted in the area totaled 2,938. Of this collected sample, most — nearly 2,200 — were small minnows, according to ODNR.
Based on this sample count, ODNR used a calculation endorsed by the American Fisheries Society to estimate the total number of minnows killed in the entire five-mile span of waterway from the derailment site to the point where Bull Creek flows into the north fork of Little Beaver Creek. Of the estimate, 38,222 were minnows, ranging in size between one and three inches.
ODNR also estimated the total number of other aquatic life killed as a result of the derailment, including small fish, crayfish, amphibians and macroinvertebrates. This number is approximately 5,500.
Although dead aquatic species still remain in the impacted waterways, the entirety of the impact to the aquatic life is believed to have occurred in the first 24 hours after the derailment. There is no immediate threat to minnows, fish or other aquatic species while live fish have returned to Leslie Run, according to ODNR.
None of the species killed are believed to be endangered or threatened.
Excerpts from Mertz’s statement Thursday:
“The morning after the train derailment in East Palestine, ODNR wildlife personnel and officers responded to survey the waterways to determine the impact of the chemical spill on aquatic life. Upon arrival, the Ohio EPA advised our teams that it was too dangerous to enter the water without specialized gear and equipment.
“In response, ODNR requested the help of an environmental consulting firm that was already on site working to contain the spill. Under the direction of the Division of Wildlife, EnviroScience, which had the appropriate equipment and protection, proceeded to use our standard methodology to survey the waterways for dead aquatic species.
“Procedures for fish-kill investigations over a watershed are based on science. These scientific methods include the collection of data and specimens as soon as possible, which is what happened.
“We had 2-3 officers monitoring that collection since it began. Dead fish were collected in the four designated survey spots by entering the water and using a net. Following collection, EnviroScience counted, identified, measured and arranged disposal of the aquatic species to limit impact to other wildlife that might feed on affected aquatic species.
“This collection occurred over two days, on Feb. 6-7.
“The investigation has ... concluded that of the seven-and-a-half-mile impacted area, the species were killed over a five-mile span. This area of impact runs from the train derailment site near Sulphur Run to where Bull Creek flows into the North Fork of Little Beaver Creek.
“In the days that followed, officers searched beyond the impacted waterways, checking the Ohio River down through Jefferson County and at the Cumberland lock and dam. They did not observe any dead aquatic life.
“And, it’s important to stress that these small fish are all believed to have been killed immediately after the derailment. Because the chemicals were contained, ODNR has not seen any additional signs of aquatic life suffering in the streams. In fact, we have seen live fish return to Leslie Run.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.