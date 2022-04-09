COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Ohio Natural Resources Hall of Fame.
Nominees should have demonstrated a commitment to conservation and improving the quality of life in Ohio.
For more than 50 years, the Ohio Natural Resources Hall of Fame has been the state’s top honor for people who have spent a lifetime dedicated to Ohio natural resources management, environmental education, or scientific achievement. Last year’s recipients included an award-winning botanist, a renowned naturalist and author, and a Lake Erie enthusiast. Mary Mertz, director of the ODNR commented about the nominations.
“Celebrating the many people dedicated to protecting and preserving Ohio’s natural resources is one of the great honors we have at ODNR,” Mertz said.
She added, “We hope that by honoring these long-time conservation enthusiasts, we can inspire younger generations to follow in their footsteps and keep our natural world beautiful.”
To be considered for induction, nominees must have been born in Ohio or made a significant contribution to Ohio natural resources conservation.
For more information on selection criteria and to request a nomination form, email Stephanie O’Grady at Stephanie.O'Grady@dnr.ohio.gov. Online and mail-in nominations must be received by June 6, 2022.
Nominations submitted by mail should be sent to: ODNR Communications, 2045 Morse Road, Building D-3, Columbus, OH 43229, Attn: Hall of Fame. Inductees will be announced later this summer.
Created in 1966, the Ohio Natural Resources Hall of Fame has proudly honored nearly 180 Ohioans to date, including John Chapman (Johnny Appleseed); explorer John Wesley Powell; conservationist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author novelist Louis Bromfield; pioneering botanist Lucy Braun; and farming conservation advocate, Bob Evans.
