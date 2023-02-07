COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has announced its 39th annual Ohio Wildlife Diversity Conference.
According to a recent press release from the ODNR, the conference, titled “150 Years of Conservation,” will be held at the Ohio Union on the Ohio State University’s campus in Columbus, 1739 N. High St., on March 1 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m.
Those attending should park at the Ohio Union South Parking Garage for $10 (credit card only accepted).
“We are excited to join researchers, wildlife professionals, educators, and wildlife enthusiasts for the 39th Wildlife Diversity Conference,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “This year, we’re celebrating Ohio’s extraordinary wildlife diversity along with 150 years of conservation since the Division of Wildlife was founded as the Ohio Fish Commission in 1873.”
This year’s diversity conference is headlined by the Division of Wildlife’s district managers, who will present the Sesquicentennial of Species Stewardship. Wildlife conservation in Ohio has experienced many challenges and successes during the past 150 years, and the Division of Wildlife has been in the forefront for many of these events.
Additional presentations:
“To Web or Not to Web: How Spiders Catch Their Prey,” by Dr. Sarah Rose
“Tick Talk: Wildlife Community Ecology,” by Dr. Risa Pesapane
“Darter Recovery in Ohio: Thank You Clean Water Act,” by Brian Zimmerman
“Surreal Snapshots: Patience and the Power of Photography,” by Dr. Brad Imhoff
“Winous Point: Partnering for Wetland Conservation Since 1856,” by Dr. Brendan Shirkey
“One Health: The Unseen Line Between Humans and Wildlife,” by Dr. Dennis Summers
“Take Action: Protecting Ohio’s Wildlife from Aquatic Invaders,” by Matt Leibengood
Registration is now underway for the event and those interested should visit wildohio.gov or by calling 1-800-WILDLIFE (1-800-945-3543). Registration is available at the following rates:
• discounted rate (register by Sunday, Feb. 26): $30. Sign up by Tuesday, Feb. 14 for a lunch option.
• rate after Sunday, Feb. 26, and at the door: $40.
• student rate: $10.
Conference attendees who pre-register may also purchase the 2023 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp and pin featuring a gray treefrog at the discounted price of $12, a 20% discount. Stamps and pins will also be available for purchase at the conference for the regular price of $15.
Proceeds from the sale of the wildlife legacy stamp are used to support endangered and threatened native species, habitat restoration, land purchases, conservation easements and educational products for students and wildlife enthusiasts. More information can be found at wildohio.gov.
Wild Ohio magazine is available for purchase at the conference. A one-year subscription (six issues, one is a calendar) features Ohio’s amazing wildlife. An updated Owls of Ohio field guide will be provided to each attendee.
This guide was first produced by the Division of Wildlife in 2007 and now includes the latest species updates.
