COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife will release ring-necked pheasants at public hunting areas in late October and November, including the Oxbow Lake Wildlife Area in Defiance County.
Oxbow, located northwest of Defiance, is one of six areas in northwest Ohio where pheasants will be turned loose this year, according to ODNR.
Releases will begin Oct. 22 during Ohio’s youth small game hunting season. According to the ODNR, about 14,000 pheasants will be released in different areas.
Each fall, the Division of Wildlife releases male pheasants (roosters) at 25 public hunting areas throughout Ohio.
The Division of Wildlife will release pheasants on the following dates:
• Oct. 22 (first youth weekend)
• Oct. 29 (second youth weekend)
• Nov. 4 (opening day)
• Nov. 11
• Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day)
Pheasants will be released in the following locations:
• Central Ohio: Delaware Wildlife Area
• Northwest Ohio: Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area; Oxbow Lake Wildlife Area; Resthaven Wildlife Area; Ringneck Ridge Wildlife Area (by permit only, find additional information from the Sandusky County Park District); Tiffin River Wildlife Area; and Wyandot Wildlife Area (no youth releases).
• Northeast Ohio: Camp Belden Wildlife Area; Charlemont Metro Park; Berlin Wildlife Area; Grand River Wildlife Area; Highlandtown Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Spencer Wildlife Area; West Branch Wildlife Area (no youth releases); and Zepernick Wildlife Area (no youth releases).
• Southeast Ohio: Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area; Pleasant Valley Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Salt Fork Wildlife Area (no youth releases); and Tri-Valley Wildlife Area.
• Southwest Ohio: Caesar Creek Wildlife Area; Darke Wildlife Area; Fallsville Wildlife Area (no releases for Oct. 22-23, or Nov. 11); Indian Creek Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Rush Run Wildlife Area; and Spring Valley Wildlife Area.
Ohio’s ring-necked pheasant hunting season is open from Nov. 4, 2022-Jan. 8.
The daily harvest limit is two male birds and no hens (females) may be harvested. A valid Ohio hunting license is required to pursue pheasants and other game birds.
