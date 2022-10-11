Pheasant photo

The male ring-neck pheasant, shown here, is an example of the pheasants the Ohio DNR will relase throughout Ohio in coming weeks.

 Photo courtesy of ODNR

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife will release ring-necked pheasants at public hunting areas in late October and November, including the Oxbow Lake Wildlife Area in Defiance County.

