Ohio Natural Resources officers prepare for deployment to New Mexico for flood assistance. Pictured from left are: Investigator Troy Newman, Michael Sterwerf, Capt. Kevin Peters, Officer Paul Lallier, Sgt. Eric McCune and Officer Richard McCullough.
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) deployed six natural resources officers to New Mexico to assist with search and rescue efforts in response to severe flood events in that state.
“We feel for the people of New Mexico and want to send our best resources to keep everyone there safe,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Our Natural Resources Officers will be an invaluable part of rescue efforts, putting their training to good use to help save lives.”
The team was deployed on Friday. Captain Michael Sterwerf, Sergeant Eric McCune, Officer Richard McCullough, Officer Paul Lallier, Investigator Troy Newman and Officer Kevin Peters are trained in swift water rescues and will be serving in Mora County where recent forest fires have accelerated flooding risk.
“I am proud of these officers,” ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft Chief Glen Cobb said. “They embody the core values of duty, safety, service, adaptability, and professionalism as they selflessly travel across the country to aid in this effort.”
ODNR’s natural resources officers are commissioned peace officers who protect and promote Ohio’s natural resources. They provide law enforcement services to visitors at Ohio’s premier state parks, state forests, waterways and state natural areas. Additionally, they educate the public on boating and safety and natural resources conservation. Finally, officers assist in emergency response during floods, natural disaster, search and rescue, and recovery situations.
This is the first out-of-state-deployment of natural resources officers since 2008.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.