ODNR officers go to New Mexico

Ohio Natural Resources officers prepare for deployment to New Mexico for flood assistance. Pictured from left are: Investigator Troy Newman, Michael Sterwerf, Capt. Kevin Peters, Officer Paul Lallier, Sgt. Eric McCune and Officer Richard McCullough.

 Photo courtesy of ODNR

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) deployed six natural resources officers to New Mexico to assist with search and rescue efforts in response to severe flood events in that state.

