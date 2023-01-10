ODNR photo

ODNR Officer Jason Lagore, shown here with his K9 partner, died in 2021 after assisting in the rescue of two children who had fallen through ice at Rocky Fork Lake in February 2021. A stretch of Ohio highway will be named in his honor.

 Photo courtesy of ODNR

COLUMBUS — A highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed in honor of a fallen Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) officer.


