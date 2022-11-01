COLUMBUS — In honor of Veterans Day, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), in cooperation with U.S. Hotels will offer U.S. military, both active duty and veterans, a 30% discount off one camping, getaway rental, state-operated cabin or resort lodge stay during the month of November.
“It is an honor to support the men and women who are and have proudly served our country,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “This is a great way for these heroes to make amazing memories with their families and friends at our state parks.”
To check availability or to make a reservation for state-operated camping, cabins, and other facilities, visit reserveohio.com. Use the promo code “VETERAN22” to receive the 30% discount.
This offer is subject to availability and applies to new reservations at open campgrounds, as well as new cabin reservations at Buck Creek, Cowan Lake, Dillon, Lake Hope, Malabar Farm, Mohican, Pike Lake and Pymatuning state parks.
Great Ohio Lodges, a division of U.S. Hotels, will also offer a 30% discount to all veterans and active duty military personnel throughout November on lodge rooms and select cabins at their nine properties (Burr Oak Lodge, Deer Creek Lodge, Hocking Hills Lodge, Hueston Woods Lodge, Maumee Bay Lodge, Mohican Lodge, Punderson Manor Lodge, Salt Fork Lodge and Shawnee Lodge).
To check availability or make a reservation, visit www.greatohiolodges.com, select a park, and use promo code “VETERAN22” when making a reservation online or call the Great Ohio Lodges reservation line at 1-800-ATAPARK (282-7275).
“We appreciate partnering with ODNR to better serve our Ohio active military and veterans,” said Director Deborah Ashenhurst, Ohio Department of Veterans Services. “Veterans have given much on our behalf, and this is a way to give back and encourage them and their families to enjoy the outdoor recreational opportunities Ohio offers.”
Throughout the year, ODNR offers a 10% discount for active military members and veterans for camping and cabins. Additionally, ODNR offers free camping for Ohio veterans who are permanently disabled.
The Great Ohio Lodges offer a 10% discount for active military members and veterans on lodge rooms and cabins throughout the year. Visit www.greatohiolodges.com to select the lodge of your choice and use promo code “HERO” or call the Great Ohio Lodges reservations line at 1-800-ATAPARK (282-7275).
Throughout the year, The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake offers active duty, retired military and reserve personal 10% off regular room rates. To check availability or make a reservation, click here, select the dates and use promo code: MILITARY when making a reservation.
Military identification must be presented at the time of arrival or check-in to receive the discount. Restrictions and blackout dates do apply, and this offer cannot be combined with other discounts or applied to group blocks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.