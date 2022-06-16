COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) recently announced the eighth annual Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventures weekend, which will be held at Hueston Woods State Park and Lodge, Sept. 16-18.
Hosted by ODNR divisions of Parks and Watercraft, Forestry and Wildlife, Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventure is a weekend program that introduces women to outdoor skills such as boating, fishing, hunting and nature programming.
It is open to women 16 years and older (minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian) and is tailored to beginners.
“We want women to come out, learn new outdoor skills and have a lot of fun doing it,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “I’ve experienced this weekend firsthand and I know how beneficial and enjoyable it can be.
We invite women of all ages to come and grab a bow or cast a line, and maybe make a new friend or two while they’re at it.”
This year’s participants will be able to choose between a variety of outdoor activities and sessions including kayaking, disc golf, sailing, standup paddle boarding, fishing, dutch oven cooking, hiking, gun basics and more.
Participants will stay the weekend at the Hueston Woods State Park Lodge and Conference Center, located in College Corner, Ohio, near Oxford. Hueston Woods’ thousands of land and water acres provide areas for exploration. Guests will have access to the indoor and outdoor pools, restaurant and lounge and professional golf course.
The cost is $350 per person, based on double occupancy, and includes lodging, five meals, a T-shirt, transportation between venues and evening activities.
