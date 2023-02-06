White-tailed buck

The Ohio deer harvest for 2022-23 hunting season is above the three-year average and higher than last year's harvest as well. Shown here is a white-tailed buck.

 ODNR Photo

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s 2022-23 white-tailed deer hunting season concluded Sunday with 210,977 deer checked, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.


