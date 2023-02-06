COLUMBUS — Ohio’s 2022-23 white-tailed deer hunting season concluded Sunday with 210,977 deer checked, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
A press release from the ODNR received Monday noted that the final total represents all deer harvested during archery, gun, muzzleloader and youth hunting seasons since Sept. 10. The harvest this year is just a little over the three-year average of 193,058.
“Ohio is consistently one of the nation’s best states for deer hunting, and this season reaffirmed that status,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio hunters have enjoyed a long season with many chances to get afield. This is the first time since 2012-13 that the number of deer taken surpassed 200,000.”
A list of white-tailed deer harvested in the six-county area of northwest Ohio during the 2022-23 deer hunting seasons follows.
The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2022-23, and the three-year average of deer taken from 2019-2021 is in parentheses. A three-year average provides an overall comparison to this year’s harvest numbers, eliminating year-to-year variation because of weather, misaligned season dates, crop harvest and other unavoidable factors.
Defiance: 2,060 (1,912); Fulton: 975 (872); Henry: 1,009 (861); Paulding: 1,375 (1,240); Putnam: 1,083 (887); and Williams: 2,053 (1,823).
The local deer harvest in these counties in 2022-2023 totaled 7,655, according to the ODNR, compared to 6,595 in 2021-2022, a 16% increase.
The report goes on to state that Ohio’s statewide deer harvest in 2021-22 was 196,988 while the three-year average (2019-2021) was 193,058. Additionally, Ohio’s 2022-23 statewide deer harvest, by individual season is as follows: archery, 99,742; week-long and two-day gun seasons, 87,095; four-day muzzleloader season, 13,617, two-day youth season, 9,515; and controlled firearm hunts, 1,008.
The top 10 counties for 2022-23 deer harvest were: Coshocton (7,590); Tuscarawas (7,028); Muskingum (5,982); Ashtabula (5,592); Knox (5,477); Licking (5,467); Holmes (5,183); Guernsey (5,073); Carroll (4,866) and Trumbull (4,251). Last season, Coshocton County also led the state with 7,144 deer checked.
Most popular hunting implements by far, according to the report were crossbows. Handguns were the least popular at 1% of the harvest taken, as the data indicate: crossbow, 71,701 (34%); straight-walled cartridge rifle, 56,437 (26%); shotgun, 36,398 (17%); vertical bow, 28,041 (13%); muzzleloader, 17,854 (9%); and handgun, 546 (1%)
Does led the numbers when looking at type of deer harvested at 48% (101,141). The remaining numbers were: bucks, 86,645 (41%); button bucks, 19,851 (9%); and bucks with shed antlers and bucks with antlers less than three inches, 3,340 (2%)
Ohio hunters purchased 409,672 permits across all hunting seasons. Hunters from all 50 U.S. states purchased deer permits in Ohio for use in the 2022-23 seasons, but those states with the highest nonresident permit sales include: Pennsylvania (9,365), Michigan (6,420), West Virginia (4,367), North Carolina (4,284) and New York (3,878).
Hunting drives $866 million of spending in Ohio each year through the sale of food, equipment, fuel, lodging and more, according to the Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation’s economic impacts of hunting and target shooting technical report.
All deer taken in Ohio are required to be checked in the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System. This mandatory reporting gives the Division of Wildlife a long-term dataset that aids wildlife biologists in monitoring deer health, distribution, and relative abundance.
Weekly reports can be found on the Deer Harvest Summary page at wildohio.gov.
