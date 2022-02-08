COLUMBUS — Share your passion for the outdoors and take a chance to win big prizes through photos captured at any of Ohio’s 75 state parks.
Coordinated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Parks and Watercraft, the 2022 Ohio State Parks Photo Contest is accepting submissions through March 28.
“What better way to share the state’s natural beauty than by showcasing the stunning scenes photographed by visitors,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We’re excited to see Ohio’s state parks through the lens of our biggest fans.”
The ODNR is accepting photos that fall into the following categories:
• Wildlife in Action
• Recreation in the Parks
• Wondrous Water
• Novice Naturalist
• Explore Trails
Visitors can submit up to five photos in this free contest. Each image must have been taken after Jan. 1, 2021. Submission forms and contest rules can be found at https://www.discoverohiostateparks.com/2022. Submissions must be made by March 28 and final winners will be announced by May 12.
The contest is co-sponsored by US eDirect, ODNR’s reservation management provider. The grand prize is a collapsible Oru kayak and a $120 Ohio State Parks gift certificate. Prizes will also be awarded to the second and third place winners. Winners of the People’s Choice in each category will receive a free night of camping at any Ohio State Park campground.
