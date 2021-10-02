Calls to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife about deaths of numerous white-tailed deer has led to an investigation throughout Ohio for a cyclical virus.
With the opening of deer hunting season, there is the inevitable increase of hunters in the woods. With that increase, the ODNR has received numerous reports of deer that have been found dead due to disease or natural causes.
Austin Dickinson, wildlife officer for Defiance County said, “From late August to late September, we see cyclical patterns of the Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD or HD) in Ohio.”
According to an update from the ODNR, hemorrhagic disease “is the most important viral disease of white-tailed deer in the United States...The virus is transmitted by biting flies...called midges, sand gnats or no-see-ums. For this reason, the occurrence of HD is seasonal, and coincides with periods of the year when these biting flies are abundant — typically late July through November...”
Infection rates are variable and sporadic. Accordingly, the update states, “While HD outbreaks only occur sporadically in Ohio (recent significant disease events include 2007, 2012 and 2017), they can be severe with locally high mortality.”
Michael Tonkovich, PhD, the Deer Program Administrator for the Ohio Division of Wildlife said, “We have had a single confirmation this year — Licking County. There have been several suspects, but all were not detected.”
Tonkovich said that as recent as Wednesday a sample from a deer had been sent to the lab and that the ODNR is awaiting results.
In Allen County, the ODNR reports that the population of white-tailed deer has experienced a “serious die-off”. Tonkovich noted that “there is a very high likelihood that the virus is in the area.”
The symptoms of infection with the virus usually show within five to 10 days after being bitten by a midge and include:
• lethargy
• head hung low
• loss of fear of humans
• swelling of the tongue, head and neck
• difficulty breathing
• excess salivation
Many deer die withing 36 hours of infection and are often found near a body of water. It is believed that deer search out water because their bodies are feverish and they have intense thirst. Dickinson said, “Often the deer are found even submerged in the water as they try to cool down their bodies.”
Last year, in Allen County, according to Dickinson, several herds of deer died because of the virus.
Wildlife officials do not fear that the virus will decimate the white-tailed population in Ohio, but that it can cause numerous deaths.
Though fatal to white-tailed deer, as well as other deer species, the ODNR advises that the virus “poses no threat to humans, does not have an impact on consuming venison, and does not pose a serious threat to cattle,” making one caveat: “HD generally does not affect sheep, but bluetongue (BT) — a related virus — can cause serious disease.”
In 2020, the Division of Wildlife documented “significant HD mortality in a few Ohio counties, primarily Allen and Miami...(indicating) that HD activity was sporadic across the state in 2020, but most widespread in southwestern Ohio.”
So far in 2021, no cases of EHD have been confirmed in northwest Ohio, but that doesn’t mean that it is not here. Dickinson said that he has investigated many dead deer in the past several weeks, “In the last few weeks, more people have been hunting and have come upon dead deer.”
To date, there are no wildlife management tools that can prevent or control EHD.
The ODNR and the Division of Wildlife depend on reports from the public to help document infections.
In order to determine infection rates in the population of white-tailed deer in northwest Ohio, wildlife officers ask that individuals who find a dead deer to report it as soon as possible.The soonest after death a deer is examined, the better the chance of finding the cause of death.
Anyone who finds a dead deer in Defiance County should not touch it and should call Austin Dickinson at 419-346-8753. Other counties in northwest Ohio should contact their local wildlife officer.
