MCCLURE — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is increasing public land access by expanding North Turkeyfoot Wildlife Area in Henry County. The 86-acre acquisition will protect important wetland habitat in the area that was once the Great Black Swamp.
Constructed by the Ohio Department of Transportation as a mitigation project, the area provides vital wetland habitat for countless wildlife and plant species and supports a large amount of biodiversity.
The creation and enhancement of wetlands is a primary goal of Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative. Wetlands act as natural filters, absorbing nutrients and helping to purify water before it enters area waterways. The H2Ohio program is bringing Ohioans better quality water in rivers, streams and Lake Erie, as well as helping wildlife.
The new acreage sits just north of U.S. 24 and the main North Turkeyfoot property. The North Turkeyfoot Wildlife Area is located 30 miles southwest of Toledo and consists of 458 acres of mostly wooded and brushy habitat along the Maumee River.
Both properties are open to the public for hunting, fishing, trapping and wildlife watching.
Visit wildohio.gov for more information on North Turkeyfoot Wildlife Area.
