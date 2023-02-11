SWANTON — Efforts to improve water quality and wildlife habitat have led to the expansion of the Maumee State Forest.
According to a recent press release, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry has acquired an additional 63.5 acres to expand Maumee State Forest in Fulton and Henry counties.
ODNR acquired the land through a U.S. EPA-managed Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) grant. The property, which is a combination of agricultural land and woodland, will be reforested to native trees and managed for invasive species control and forestry enhancements. The agricultural cropland will be converted to forest, wetland and prairie pollinator habitat.
The work planned on this property coincides with Gov. DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative. Improving the quality of water flowing into Lake Erie from the Maumee River is a priority of H2Ohio.
“Our state forests are treasures that need to be protected,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “The benefits of conserving even more of this land will have a long-lasting impact on the health of Ohioans and the animals that call it home.”
Over the last four years, Maumee State Forest has expanded to 3,452 acres with the addition of 149 acres through the purchase of eight individual parcels. GLRI grant funds were used to purchase and restore seven parcels, and H2Ohio funds supported the purchase and restoration of one 31-acre property.
Most of the existing Maumee State Forest is a closed canopy forest, so the new land is expected to help increase forest diversity and structure with wetlands and early successional woodlands habitat.
“Adding to Maumee State Forest is a step toward a better future for Ohio,” ODNR Division of Forestry Chief Dan Balser said. “It is important that we continue to increase forest cover and wildlife habitat, and that is exactly what this move will do.”
In accordance with the goals of the GLRI, as authorized under Section 118(c) of the Clean Water Act this land acquisition will be used to enhance wildlife habitat, soil health and water quality in the "Maumee Area of Concern."
“Expanding the Maumee State Forest combines several of our conservation and preservation efforts,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “By protecting and enhancing these lands, we are creating new recreation space, guarding critical habitat and keeping water clean for future generations.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.