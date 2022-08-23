COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has awarded more than $400,000 in coastal management assistance grants to be used to improve and protect Ohio’s Lake Erie shores.
The $424,730 in funding will be used for coastal planning and public access said ODNR Director Mary Mertz.
“We’re excited to see how these projects develop and allow even more people to enjoy the scenic areas northern Ohio has to offer,” Mertz said. “We are proud to partner with organizations that make protecting our coastal shores a top priority.”
Five grants were awarded for the fiscal year 2023. Projects range from Lake Erie public access planning to the construction of a walkway for people to enjoy the lakefront views of Lake Erie. The five projects and recipients include:
• Metroparks Toledo — $150,000 for the Glass City Riverwalk planning. The project includes maximizing habitat benefits for native plant and animal species and improved public access for recreation on the Maumee River.
• Conneaut Port Authority — $27,500 for the marina development master plan. This project will focus on planning for the waterfront community, for economic and environmental resilience, nutrient management, habitat enhancement and public access.
• City of Lakewood — $77,230 for Lakewood Pier site selection and conceptual design. City will work on a plan for pier connecting Lakewood Park and Lake Erie. Construction will increase public attraction and access to the lake and enhance natural habitats.
• City of Vermilion — $100,000 for the Harbor View Park access project. The project will improve public access at Main Street Beach and Harbor View Park, including an ADA-compliant walkway system to connect the park greenspace with observation decks being constructed at an enhanced Main Street Beach.
• Cuyahoga County Planning Commission — $70,000 for the Lakewood Gold Coast shoreline access plan. This project is designed to expand public access while addressing shoreline erosion.
Local matching funds of $609,730 will be used to complete the projects.
The coastal management assistance grant program is a competitive annual grant opportunity offered through the Ohio coastal management program.
Grants can be issued to eligible entities for water quality improvement, coastal planning, education programs, land acquisition, research, public access, habitat restoration and other purposes. More than $6.5 million in coastal management assistance grants have been awarded in Ohio since the program began in 1998.
