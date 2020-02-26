HICKSVILLE — Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory co-owners Tom Turnbull and Cliff Oberlin recently announced the acquisition of Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville.
“The opportunity to return to Hicksville and serve our many friends and family came late last year when we were approached by former owner, Karen Amaden, to purchase the business,” said Turnbull. “With much anticipation, we officially took ownership of the funeral home on Jan. 31.”
Turnbull began his career in funeral service at the former McKee-Miles Funeral Home in Garrett, Ind., later working at Witzler-Shank Funeral Homes, Toledo, for more than 20 years. He moved to Bryan in 2003 and became a partner at the former Oberlin-Ford Funeral Homes in 2009.
The Oberlin-Turnbull staff will add Tyler Levy, Holly Gloor, Pat Peter and Bob Meyer to team. Hicksville native and licensed funeral director, Tyler Levy, will continue to care for families in Hicksville, along with serving those at the other nearby locations. They will join Caleb Turnbull, along with Steve Hillard, licensed funeral directors with Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Homes. Curt Bennett is the aftercare provider and follows up with families once services have concluded. He is a resource that the funeral home offers families that need additional support. Lisa Turnbull is the office manager at the other locations.
Turnbull assured those who have already pre-arranged their funeral services with Smith & Brown, that all prior agreements will be honored.
For more information, go to the website www.oberlinturnbull.com. Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory also serves Bryan, Sherwood, West Unity and Hamilton, Ind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.