OAKWOOD — It’s time for some decadence.
The 15th annual Chocolate Extravaganza will be held March 24 and 26 at the Cooper Community Library in Oakwood. This year’s theme is “Spring Fling.”
Participants are welcome to come dressed like the theme as the table and decorations will represent it as well.
“When we decided on this theme we were thinking more about putting winter behind and welcoming spring,” said an event organizer. “We’re seeing pastels, flowers, bunnies and butterflies for décor, but the guests will have to use their imagination to dress for spring.”
Tickets for the event are $20 each, but those who purchase an entire table of eight by March 14 will get a $20 discount. There are 11 tables for each night. Individuals should get their tickets early as they go fast.
Currently, there is one table left for March 24 and seven for March 26. Call 419-594-3337 or stop by the Cooper Community Library for reservations.
Those who take part in the Chocolate Extravaganza will experience a minimum of 30 delectable delights. Examples of some of the goodies include cakes, dipped fruits, chocolate chips, cookies, drinks candies and more. Individuals are encouraged to bring containers to take some of the treats home to share as well.
There has been one new aspect added this year to the Chocolate Extravaganza. There will be a change to win prizes provided by the Friends of the Cooper Community Library organization. Up to 30 prizes will be raffled, with the drawing held on March 26. Individuals need not be present to win and the winners will be notified, if not present.
“It’s a fun night and besides the chocolate, guests look forward to the overall decorating of the hall and tables,” said an event organizer. “We’ve had so many different themes and often hear ‘We can’t believe this is in Oakwood.’ ”
The annual event, which raises funds for the library and its programs, has sold out quickly in the past.
The Cooper Community Library is located at 206 N. First St. in Oakwood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.