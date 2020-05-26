Oakwood send-off
Photo courtesy of Oakwood Elementary

Oakwood Elementary School held a special send-off for their students on May 21. It was an emotional afternoon as students and their family members drove through the horseshoe drive and said goodbye to their teachers. Students were presented with their grade cards and special awards earned for the school year. At the end of the drive, students were given a sno-cone compliments of the Oakwood PTO. Shown as they drove through the horseshoe are first-grader Carter Naugle and third-grader Trevor Naugle.

Load comments