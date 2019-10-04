Oakwood play

Students in Carolyn Horstman’s reading class at Oakwood Elementary School finished a play about baseball called “Twins, Twins.” The students were given the opportunity to wear Cleveland Indian baseball jerseys and play baseball outside. Shown wearing the baseball jerseys are fifth-grade students Grady Manson (left) and Domanick Bullinger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.