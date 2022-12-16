OAKWOOD — Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO), in collaboration with the Village of Oakwood, held a recent meeting here at the Cooper Community Library to gather public input regarding improvements needed in the town.
Estee Miller, MVPO’s community development planner, led the discussion by reviewing the strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis created at the public hearing in October.
Rising to the top of the potential project list were improvements and expansion to the existing parks, the addition of a sound system on North First Street, safe sidewalks connecting homes to the school and Walnut Street to the markets, addressing water quality, a housing shortage, vacant buildings and more.
Miller then opened the discussion to address the biggest challenges facing Oakwood. Residents shared concerns about poor internet and cell phone service, lack of amenities and recreation opportunities, lack of job opportunities and others.
This activity assists MVPO in preparing to help the village government apply for a community grant in 2024. The needs and challenges expressed, as Miller explained, give MVPO an idea of what grant opportunities could potentially be looking to overcome the identified challenges and projects.
Strategic planning will continue to be examined by the village council. Any residents with additional feedback are encouraged to reach out to the village council or MVPO in Defiance.
