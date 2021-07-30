Carousel - Lightbar

BROWN TOWNSHIP — An Oakwood man was killed in a one-vehicle crash here early Friday morning at approximately 1:20 a.m.

Mark Dobbelaere, 62, was operating a 2011 Cadillac CTS westbound on Ohio 613, near milepost 21, in Brown Township, when he reportedly drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a traffic post, then a pole, and overturned into a tree.

Dobbelaere was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting on the scene were the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Oakwood Fire and EMS and Grover Hill Fire and EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.

