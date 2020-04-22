OAKWOOD — A street rebuild here is just one of several projects that have been underway or completed in this Paulding County village recently.
Parts of East Harmon Street — east of First Street (Ohio 66) in the center of town — have received new catch basins and curbs this spring along with Second Street, between Harmon and Main streets. Resurfacing that will complete those streets began Tuesday.
Additionally, Celina Street, between First and Auglaize streets, will be rebuilt, with work getting underway Tuesday.
That and the rehab of Harmon and Second streets — undertaken by Ward Construction, Leipsic — is made possible with a $320,000 critical infrastructure grant provided by the state. The village added a match of approximately $50,000 from its capital improvements fund, according to Mayor Brian Ripke.
Last year, the village also teamed with the Oakwood Development Co. — formed to promote economic development projects — to remove Oakwood’s dilapidated former post office. The building was located next to the town hall on First Street (on Ohio 66).
Oakwood Development Co. obtained the building and lot from the property owner, and provided it to the village.
Ripke said the village may establish a little park area with some landscaping to “try to make it look attractive.”
The old post office was cleared from the site last year with village workers, volunteers and some help from Adams Farms, located south of Oakwood.
Too, Ripke said the village is contemplating the placement of a mural on the south side of the village hall next to the bare lot where the post office stood.
“I’d really like to get that done next summer,” said Ripke.
He would like to see a number of local themes on the mural, such as the Auglaize River (which flows through Oakwood), the railroad and maybe the old school.
A village committee and council members will be working on the matter, he indicated.
Also recently completed was construction of a new village water well by the firm Jamison Well and Pump Service, Mansfield. The cost was about $156,000, according to Ripke, with funding divided almost evenly between a state grant and loan.
The village now has four wells on a 12-acre site around the village water plant, behind Oakwood’s ballfields.
“We have four good wells,” said Ripke.
Planned next year in Oakwood is a downtown street rehab, made possible with a $395,000 grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation. This will require only a 5% local match, according to Ripke.
“It’s been two years in the making,” he said. “Hopefully, by next summer it’s done. That’s what we’re hoping for.”
The project will bring new street lights, curbs and sidewalks to Oakwood’s downtown. The six-foot-wide sidewalks will have two feet of brick next to the curb, with the remainder concrete, according to Ripke.
First Street will be repaved between Celina and North streets to complete the project.
A project completed for than 10 years ago was construction of the village’s new fire department on North Sixth Street. But the village plans to pay off the project’s debt off this year, Ripke noted.
As such, he said a community picnic may be held this year to thank voters for approving a levy more than 10 years ago that made the project possible.
