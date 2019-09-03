Oakwood celebrated the 100th anniversary of its homecoming, with festivities from Saturday through Monday. Competing in the Little Miss Oakwood and Little Mister Oakwood pageant (above) were, from left: Morgan Snyder, first runner-up; Reed Brown, first runner-up; queen Kaylee Pack; king Gavin Thomas; Olivia Diehl, second runner-up; and Ronan Philpot, second runner-up. Additional festivities Saturday evening included a pie-eating contest, where participants raced to take home top honors.

