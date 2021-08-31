OAKWOOD — The annual Oakwood Homecoming returns Saturday-Monday after the event was cancelled last year due to health concerns.
Events for the Labor Day weekend celebration will kickoff 7-10 a.m. Saturday morning with breakfast served at the Oakwood Fire Department. Other activities Saturday include: a softball tournament beginning at 10 a.m.; the EMS Poker Run with registration at 9 a.m. and the run starting at 11 a.m.; and alumni banquet at 5 p.m.; and the EMS poker tournament beginning at 7 p.m.
Sunday begins with a Legion breakfast at 8 a.m.; health walk at 9 a.m.; community church service at the shelter house 10 a.m.; a tractor pull (weigh-in begins at 9 a.m.) at 10 a.m.; a cemetery walk beginning at Prairie Chapel at 4 p.m.; a cornhole tournament on First Street at 7 p.m.; hot wings contest on First Street at 7:30 p.m.; Fort Jennings-based band Trenchant will perform from 8-11 p.m. on first street, there is no cover charge for this performance and lawn chairs are encouraged.
Monday will be highlighted by the annual parade beginning at 11 a.m. (line up begins at 9 a.m.). Then, from noon-3 p.m. the Gleaners and other organizations will be holding a wide assortment of activities for youngsters at the park.
Given special recognition during the weekend and at the parade will be Pat Spitnale, chosen as grand marshal, and Gary and Judy Frederick, honored as Mr. and Mrs. Oakwood.
Spitnale has served as a 4-H advisor of the Brown Bettys and Buster Browns for more than 40 years. She is a retired school teacher who spent most of her 40-year teaching career in the Defiance City Schools system, teaching a variety of grades from first-eighth.
The Fredericks are both natives of the Oakwood area and have lived there for most of their marriage. Both have long been active in their church and community.
Gary served as a fireman for 41 years and as an EMT for 12 years. He is a lay speaker for the Twin Oaks Methodist Church. He has worked his entire career as a carpenter and has volunteered his time and skills for many community projects.
Judy worked for Cooper Hatchery and R&B Fabrications. She is also following in a family tradition as 55 years ago, her maternal grandparents, Durl and Blanche Horners, were the very first couple to be honored as Mr. and Mrs. Oakwood.
