OAKWOOD — The annual Oakwood Homecoming, celebrated on Labor Day weekend since 1920, will not be held this year due to COVID-19 health issues.
The Oakwood Village Council, Oakwood Homecoming Committee and Oakwood Alumni Association have determined the COVID-19 virus poses too many concerns for the health and safety of Oakwood residents, volunteers and visitors. Additionally, distancing requirements and sanitizing recommendations present many obstacles.
Last year Oakwood celebrated its 100th homecoming. All involved regret this decision had to be made, but look forward to 2021 when once again the event may be safely held.
