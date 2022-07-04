Firefighters from three departments on Monday battled a structure fire at 319 N. First St. in Oakwood, shown here. Oakwood and Continental villages as well as Auglaize Township fire departments were called to the fire.
OAKWOOD — Smoke filled the downtown of this village as several area fire departments battled a house fire on First Street Monday afternoon (see related photo Page A5).
At approximately 3 p.m. Monday, scanner traffic from Putnam County’s 911 scanner indicated that Continental Fire Department was summoned to a structure fire at 315 N. First St. in Oakwood. Within minutes scanner traffic stated the structure was “fully engulfed in flames.”
Oakwood Volunteer Fire Department took command of the fire while Continental and Auglaize Township fire departments offered mutual aid.
According to one anonymous eyewitness account, the fire only took “a few minutes” to fully engulf the house once it started. Another witness said that the family was sitting in the house one minute and the next the saw the flames.
Another said that there were some wires hanging from a utility pole that looked like they were sparking.
Oakwood Police Officer George Clemens commented about the fire.
“This was a one-family home and it’s a total loss for them,” he said. “I am glad everyone inside was able to get to safety.”
However, Clemens was unable to give a definitive answer when asked how the fire started.
“There were some wires from a nearby pole that were sparking, but I don’t know if that was the cause,” he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.