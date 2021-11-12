Oakwood Elementary parade

Oakwood Elementary held a parade to celebrate and honor our area veterans on Thursday, November 11th. We had Glen Klingler, who is one of the last World War !! veterans in Paulding County, come through the parade with his son Doug who is also a veteran. Each veteran was handed a bag as a thank you with many letters and pictures colored by the students as well as cookies and candy. Shown in the photo are Glen and son Doug being handed a goody bag by Nolan Schlatter and Jason Manz

 Photo courtesy of Oakwood Elementary

Oakwood Elementary School held a parade to celebrate and honor area veterans for Veterans Day on Thursday. Shown is Glen Klingler (left), one of the last World War II veterans in Paulding County, coming through the parade with his son, Doug, (second from left) who is also a veteran. Each veteran was given a bag as a thank you with many letters and pictures colored by the students, as well as cookies and candy. Shown handing a goody bag to Glen and Doug are Oakwood Elementary students Nolan Schlatter (second from right) and Jason Manz.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments