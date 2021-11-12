Oakwood Elementary School held a parade to celebrate and honor area veterans for Veterans Day on Thursday. Shown is Glen Klingler (left), one of the last World War II veterans in Paulding County, coming through the parade with his son, Doug, (second from left) who is also a veteran. Each veteran was given a bag as a thank you with many letters and pictures colored by the students, as well as cookies and candy. Shown handing a goody bag to Glen and Doug are Oakwood Elementary students Nolan Schlatter (second from right) and Jason Manz.
Oakwood Elementary hosts parade for veterans
Tim McDonough
