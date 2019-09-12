Grandparents' Day

Oakwood Elementary School celebrated Grandparents’ Day for kindergarten students Monday. Trevor Manz, a student in Kylee Miller’s class, had both sets of his grandparents attend. Shown with Manz (center), are his grandparents Ken and Gwen Manz (left) of Paulding, and Beth and Max Kaeb of Illinois.

 Photo courtesy of Oakwood Elementary School

