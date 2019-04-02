Shown is Nancy Wehrkamp’s elementary music classroom at Oakwood Elementary School, celebrating Music In Our Schools Month (March).
The instruments, and other learning materials in the music room, were purchased for the school by Cooper Education Grants from the Cooper Family Foundation and through a donation from Tara Cooper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.