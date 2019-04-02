Music In Our Schools Month

Shown is Nancy Wehrkamp’s elementary music classroom at Oakwood Elementary School, celebrating Music In Our Schools Month (March). The instruments, and other learning materials in the music room, were purchased for the school by Cooper Education Grants from the Cooper Family Foundation and through a donation from Tara Cooper.

