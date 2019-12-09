OAKWOOD — Mayor Brian Ripke provided village council with an update on the town’s well project during Monday night’s meeting.
Ripke reported that currently the cost of the project is “really on the mark and is within $3,000 of the original cost estimate of the project.”
Ripke asked council to allow him to “give Jameson the go ahead” with attempts to increase the output of the well, saying, “I really think it’s worth the gamble.” After some discussion the board approved the amended plans for the project.
Assistant Police Chief, Gary Smiddy reported that everyone in the department had passed firearms re-certification. Smiddy also advised council that the firearm’s instructor had suggested that the department’s 35 year old rifle be replaced. A replacement 12-gauge shotgun would cost approximately $330, according to Smiddy.
EMS Coordinator Gary Lewis reported that his department had a total of 22 runs in the month of November and two runs to date for the month of December. Lewis noted that the department had not missed any evening or weekend runs during that time period.
Fire Chief Jim Varner told council that his department had a total of 52 runs for the year to date, compared to 58 the previous year at the same point. Varner reminded council that his department would be hosting Sandwiches with Santa on Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
Council also passed two ordinances; ordinance 1911, increasing the fire chief’s salary to $6,000 a year beginning in January, and ordinance 1912, raising utility department employee, Zach Bradford’s pay by 50 cents per hour. The rate of pay of $8.55 per hour for volunteer fire personnel was also approved.
