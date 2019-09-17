OAKWOOD — Trustees from Auglaize Township attended the Oakwood Village Council meeting on Monday to hear an update on the status of the village’s EMS department.
EMS coordinator, Gary Lewis, reported that three or four of the seven members currently taking the class would be able to “run the day shift.” Lewis pointed out that his department had no issues with “keeping the night squad manned from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.,” but noted that currently there were no EMS available during the day from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
Mayor Brian Ripke acknowledged the trustee’s concerns about the lack of coverage during the day, telling the trustees, “we consider your residents our residents; and it pains me every time we are unable to answer a call.” Ripke advised that he would be seeking help from the county commissioners so that “we can bide some time until the new recruits can get through this class.”
He added, “We are blessed to have this big of a class and once the recruits are through with class, we won’t have to rely on Paulding county.”
Trustee Bill Wiles told council, “I think you are doing well with the leadership you have now.”
Lewis reported the EMS responded to 12 runs in August and 12 runs so far in September. Lewis stated that all seven recruits had signed a two-year contract with the village and that the grants and the donation from Coopers “should cover the cost of the classes for all seven recruits.”
Lewis also presented council with an update of his department’s by-laws and asked that council review and vote on them. Lewis stressed that he felt the two most significant changes proposed were separating the secretary/treasurer/grant writing position into three separate positions; and changing short-term disciplinary action to an in-house response, rather than bringing such action before council. Lewis stated the he felt that “breaking the secretary/treasurer/grant writing into three positions would “allow for better checks and balances.”
Lewis stated that he felt allowing short-term disciplinary action to be handled in-house would “provide for a smoother and faster process.” After reviewing the by-laws council voted to approve them. Lewis noted that his department would be voting on accepting the by-laws at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening.
Fire Chief Jim Varner presented council with his department’s report. Varner stated that his department responded to two fires, bringing the year’s total to 37. Varner noted that the “numbers are down from this same time last year.” Varner reminded council that his department’s soup and sandwich supper would be held Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. Varner added that there would be a gun raffle during the evening; noting that tickets can be purchased from local firefighters.
Council members discussed the ongoing road construction and repavement project within the village, and passed a motion to have Poggemeyer complete the roadwork from the fire station to Harmon Road first. Ripke noted that the project date of “substantial completion” is scheduled for Dec. 1.
Council discussed the village’s Labor Day Homecoming weekend. Councilman Beau Leatherman expressed his appreciation to the community saying, “Thank you to everyone that helped. The fireworks went very smoothly, thanks to the sheriff’s department and our police department working together. Councilwoman Kelly Tumblin added, “There has never been that many people in Oakwood in my lifetime.” Ripke stated that the response to the fireworks was “very positive and a fund has already been started for fireworks for next year’s homecoming.”
In other matters, council voted to hold trick or treat in the village on Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. and chose Oct. 7 as the last date of the year for bulk pick-up on the village’s garbage route.
