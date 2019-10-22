OAKWOOD — Village park board member Patrick Kelly presented Oakwood Village Council with a “rough draft of the expansion of the park” during Monday night’s meeting.
Kelly explained that the park board was collaborating with a state urban forester and the Paulding County Master Gardeners on the expansion. Kelly explained that it was a multi-year plan that included planting trees to create more shade. After his presentation, Kelly asked the board for feedback, telling them that the plans “aren’t set in stone.”
Mayor Brian Ripke told Kelly that the proposal “looks like a well thought-out plan.” The parks board will begin the first phase of the project on Friday.
A few village residents were on hand to discuss the way in which nuisance complaints are handled within the community. Residents asked council to help them to “understand the process” for dealing with property owners who are not in compliance with village ordinances.
One resident expressed his frustration, stating “property taxes keep going up, while our property values keep going down.” Ripke acknowledged the residents’ frustrations, stating that the board “has been working with village’s legal council in addressing the issues,” adding that “it’s not a quick process.”
Jennifer Lloyd of Real Waste Disposal presented council with a contract for 2020, noting that there were no increases in cost of services. After reviewing the contract, the board approved a motion by a vote of 5 to 1 to renew the contract.
Board member Kelly Tumblin presented members with a copy of the project submission form for the Quality of Life program. The project is to beautify the lot south of the town hall on Ohio 66. Approximately 60 x 58 feet will be paved for a parking lot and 15 x 58 feet will be used for landscaping, with two pieces of furniture, and a wall with a flat surface for seating. The projected cost of the project is $37,570.00. The project will be funded by private donations, corporate sponsors and fundraisers.
In other business, the board:
• approved a motion to submit the budget appropriations for 2020 to the county auditor’s office.
• approved a motion to install security cameras at the town hall.
• tabled the discussion of traffic issues during pick-up and drop-off at the school until further information regarding the issue could be obtained.
Before adjourning for the evening, council met in executive session to discuss personnel matters.
