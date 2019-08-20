OAKWOOD — Oakwood Village Council met in regular session on Monday evening. Board members received updates on the village well project, approved the final reading of an ordinance and discussed the ongoing restructuring of the EMS department and an upcoming 100th homecoming celebration.
Mayor Brian Ripke reported that he met with Jameson Well Drilling, a representative of the EPA, and a hydrologist on Aug. 13 to conduct a three-hour pump test at the well site. Ripke explained that it will take about six weeks to get the results back from the radium test required by the EPA. Ripke estimated that it would be “about the middle of October before we know exactly what course of action to take.” Ripke stated that he would recommend that the village proceed as planned if the radium levels come back acceptable to the EPA.
Ordinance 19-07, setting salaries for village elected officials and employees was approved by a vote of 4-2.
Newly-appointed EMS coordinator, Gary Lewis, provided council with an update regarding the restructuring of the EMS department. Lewis said, “We’ve been busy this past month. We’ve had some internal issues to work through, but overall it’s been positive.” Lewis reported that a class of seven will begin training; adding that six are new recruits. Lewis also reported that four previous EMTs would possibly be returning.
Councilman Kelly Tumblin told council members, “We need to reassure people that he’s (Lewis) on the case and is going to fix things.” In response, Ripke said, “I believe in Gary and want people to know it’s going to be okay. He wouldn’t be in the position if I didn’t believe in him.”
Lewis stated, “We’ve still got a lot of work ahead of us.” Lewis told council members that with all the issues they have been dealing with regarding the EMS, “If you guys didn’t have Pam (Erford), you guys wouldn’t have an EMS.” Lewis provided members with the current status report for runs for the year. He stated that to date in 2019 there were 127 runs and 98 transports. The number of runs in July totaled 13. To date there have been nine runs in August.
Fire Chief Jim Varner reported that his department has had 35 runs for the year. Varner noted that the number was down slightly from this time last year. Varner advised that 11 pagers for his department had been ordered, at a cost of $535 per pager.
Police Chief Gary Plotts reported that his office has responded to 49 complaints this month. He noted that the number of complaints this year to date total 165. He stated that the number of complaints for the same time period last year was 94.
Plotts provided council information on LEXPOL, an online training program for officers updating the policy and procedure manual. He explained that the total cost for all officers would be $1,503, pointing out that 50% of the cost would be returned after the first year. The chief stated that he strongly encourages council to approve it.
Plotts reminded council that the new school year starts today. The open house had a big turnout and that he received only positive responses to the news that there would be an officer on duty in the school. Plotts commended council for “taking the initiative and putting an officer in the school.”
Plotts also provided council with an update on the ongoing effort to clean up the junk cars in the village. He reported that, “several cars have been removed. We have been sticking hard and enforcing it.”
Plotts added, “the good partnership with Roger (R&O Towing) has helped to make things go smoothly.” He stated that because “a lot of people don’t know about the the ordinance yet, we are giving courtesy warnings before the official warnings.” After the official warning, residents have 14 days to remove the vehicles. Plotts noted that, “Everybody’s been decent with us... working with us.”
Council discussed the village’s 100th homecoming celebration slated for Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Councilman Tumblin reported that there would be a wagon in the parade carrying former EMTs.
Ripke reminded members that the fireworks display would take place on Sept. 1 at the park at dark. Cake will be provided for the first 1,000 people. Mandy Woods will be in charge of the parade.
In other business council:
• reviewed the auditor’s letter of agreement.
• agreed that they would schedule a post-audit meeting.
• adopted resolution 1902, adopting amounts and rates to be certified to the county auditor.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel.
