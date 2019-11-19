OAKWOOD — Oakwood Village Council met Monday to hear traffic/safety concerns and accepted a letter of resignation.
Councilman Kelly Tumblin presented council with a petition regarding traffic concerns at the elementary school. The petition, signed by 47 residents, asked council to address the safety issues faced by students during pick-up and drop-off at the school.
After council members discussed several options, Mayor Brian Ripke proposed that effective Jan. 6, Third Street, between Superior and Harmon streets, be a one-way street during school hours. Council members approved the motion.
Assistant Chief Gary Smiddy stated that he anticipated an adjustment period for parents, “but at the end of the day, we are looking at safety for the kids.”
Ripke then presented the board with a letter of resignation from Councilman Erhard Henke. Henke’s letter cited personal reasons for his resignation. Ripke stated that he anticipated Henke would return as a council member elect in January of 2020, adding, “until then his seat will remain vacant.”
EMS Coordinator Gary Lewis reported that the bonus incentive program that began in November has resulted in increased availability. Lewis said there has even been some day shifts filled. Lewis reported that his department had 16 runs in November, with only two missed. Ripke commended Lewis for how things are going within his department, telling him, “the numbers are much improved.”
Fire Chief Jim Varner reported that his department has had a total of 49 runs to date for the year. “Six to eight of those have been within the last couple of weeks,” he said. Varner told council that he was “really pleased with how well trick or treat went. The community seemed really pleased... it was a big success.”
Assistant Police Chief Gary Smiddy reported that his department had issued four citations in November. He also advised council that his department had been invited to be a part of the Defiance Christmas for Kids program.
Ripke reminded council that Oakwood would be taking part in the live drive as well. Ripke reported that the event will be held Dec. 11 from 5-7 p.m. at Oakleaf Restaurant. The event will be hosted by WZOM 105.7.
Council also discussed ongoing issues with the well project. Ripke told council that his suggestion would be “instead of going deeper with the well, we do the five-day acid wash suggested by Jameson.”
Ripke explained that the acid wash will clean out the well and in doing so, allow it to hopefully produce more water. After some discussion, council agreed to table a decision until they could obtain firmer numbers of the increase in cost of the project beyond the initial $150,000 estimated cost.
Before adjourning for the evening, council:
• approved a motion to pay a full year’s payment to the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation by Dec. 31 in order to receive a 2% discount of the yearly premium.
• approved a motion to hold the next meeting on Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
• learned that the Oakwood Homecoming Committee would be holding a quarter auction on Nov. 22 at Oakwood Elementary School. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the auction beginning at 7 p.m., with all proceeds going to the Oakwood Homecoming.
