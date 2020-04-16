OAKWOOD — Twin Oaks United Methodist Church was one of at least three area congregations that held a drive-in worship service on Easter Sunday, and it plans to continue a weekly service as long as necessary and possible during the coronoavirus remediation period.
About 50 vehicles were in attendance Sunday at Twin Oaks, according to church trustee Ken Thomas, while Pastor Rick Snyder was surprised by the turnout.
“I think Sunday went very well,” said Snyder, whose church also has a congregation in Melrose. “I was pleasantly surprised with the number of cars we had in the parking lot. ... It’s been a month since we had church, and people are hungry to get back to church any way they can.”
Snyder said he will continue to provide recorded services and sermons via Facebook — as most area churches are doing — but plans to continue with the drive-in service as well, beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday.
All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
“We won’t turn anybody away,” said Thomas. “We’re open arms and open hearts. We’re all there for the same purpose — to worship God. ... Anyone from every surrounding community is welcome. ... I would like to see anyone not being able to go to their own church take advantage of this.”
The service will be held in the church’s fellowship hall parking lot.
“It’s a pretty good size lot in the back of the church,” said Thomas.
The service is made possible with help from Gorrell Bros. Auctioneers and Real Estate, Paulding, which has — and will continue to — make available an auctioneer truck, according to Snyder. This allows Snyder to lead the service from a slightly elevated position with amplification of his voice.
Recorded music also will be provided through the sound system.
“Larry Gorrell was really gracious with us,” said Thomas, an auctioneer with Gorrell Brothers.
Asked why the church has decided to continue the service after the special Easter Sunday event, Snyder said “because there was just too many people who said to me on Easter Sunday, ‘Will we keep doing this?’”
The answer is yes.
“As long as we can get the truck from Gorrell Brothers, why not?,” added Snyder. “As long as we are not able to meet inside the church and as long as we have the Gorrell auctioneer truck, we’ll continue doing it this way. ... We might try some different things. ... I’m just looking for ways to meet the needs to make sure that everyone gets what they need.”
For example, one church member has a low-power FM radio transmitter (that does not require FCC licensing) that could be used to broadcast the service to each vehicle in attendance. (This method was used by Wave Community Church in Deshler and Second Baptist Church in Defiance during drive-in services on Easter Sunday.)
