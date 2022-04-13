OAKWOOD — A large downtown streetscape enhancement project is beginning here, with a possible park improvement hoped for next year.
Oakwood's village government received a grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation five years ago to rebuild the sidewalks and curbs on Ohio 66 (First Street) through the downtown, and that work got underway this week by the contractor, Smith Paving of Norwalk, according to Mayor Brian Ripke.
Some 56,000 cubic yards of concrete will be replaced, he told The Crescent-News. Work started this week on the west side of First Street, just south of Celina Street.
All sidewalks on both sides will be removed and replaced, he explained, with brick edges added along with large decorative street lighting. Ripke said the lights will be similar to those installed several years ago in Defiance, but "bigger."
The lights will be 18-foot high, he detailed, with features that will allow banners, Christmas trees, flower pots and flags to be hung in the downtown.
The project will close First Street for awhile, the mayor indicated, although it remained opened Tuesday as crews worked to remove old sidewalks.
Street resurfacing will top off the project, perhaps in August, according to Ripke.
The aforementioned ODOT grant will cover 90% of the project cost, with the village required to provide a 10% match, or about $70,000, he said.
But it will not be the only grant money the village will use to make improvements. Another $122,000 grant will allow the village to replace isolation valves on Walnut Street for water service.
Ripke said this improvement will replace 70-year-old valves and give the village the ability to isolate water breaks.
"Sometimes we have to shut the whole town down if we have a water leak," the mayor noted.
Most recently, the village installed new fire hydrants — utilizing American Rescue Plan Act money — and put up new security cameras using village capital funds. The cameras are installed at such places as the village hall, park and fire department.
A future Oakwood project is the addition of an observation deck over the Auglaize River in the village park at the south edge of downtown. Near this is planned a new kayak launch.
"Right now the kayaks from Auglaize Canoe & Kayak all come out at the boat dock, and it causes a lot of congestion," said Ripke. "Sometimes on Saturday and Sunday they'll get 300 or 400 kayakers, so we're going to do a sand exit ramp for them."
A state grant is being sought for both projects with word expected to arrive in May about whether the money will be forthcoming, he indicated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.