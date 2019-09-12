A suspect in Wednesday's robbery of the State Bank and Trust Company's Oakwood branch has been apprehended in his home state of Florida.
According to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, David Abram Ziesel, 40, West Palm Beach, Fla., showed up for a scheduled mid-afternoon appointment Thursday with his probation officer in that southeast Florida city, and was then taken into custody for the local robbery.
He was transported by the Palm Beach Police Department to the Palm Beach County Jail pending extradition proceedings.
Ziesel had been on probation for a previous bank robbery — believed to be in northern Indiana several years ago.
"I am pleased this guy is in custody," Landers stated in a press release issued late Thursday afternoon. "We will now work with our partners in Florida to assist us until I can get staff down there. We do know he showed up in the van from our robbery. We are working with their local and federal authorities to preserve any potential evidence there might be."
Landers noted in an interview Thursday afternoon that Ziesel will be returned to Ohio following the completion of the extradition process in a Florida court.
"We'll wait for the extradition process," he said. "... I'll have people on standby ready to get him as soon as he is available. We don't know when. We'll really just be waiting for a call from the Palm Beach folks there."
Landers isn't sure why Ziesel showed up in Paulding County, although he had Fort Wayne addresses in the past.
"What actually ties him here we don't know yet, other than Fort Wayne, which is close enough," he said.
The sheriff was surprised that Ziesel kept his 3 p.m. appointment Thursday in Florida. He said the suspect also drove the van in which he was spotted during the Oakwood robbery all the way to West Palm Beach.
"That he showed up was very surprising," said Landers. "I was surprised, absolutely, when we got the hit and confirmation he was there ... . We were tickled by that."
Authorities had issued a warrant for Ziesel's arrest several hours after he allegedly robbed the Oakwood bank just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
He reportedly made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, but did not brandish a weapon.
One undetermined question is how authorities will proceed with Ziesel's case. Will he be charged in federal court — because a federally insured bank was involved — or in Paulding County Common Pleas Court?
"We would like to handle things locally simply because we know our system and trust our system and our citizens that we represent," said Landers.
While he said it's "very early in the process," Landers said "right now we're planning to do it locally."
Ziesel was convicted of robbing a bank in the northern Indiana town of La Porte in 2012. He was living in Elburn, Ill. — west of Chicago — at the time.
In that crime, he brandished a gun, according to The La Porte County Herald-Argus newspaper.
A high-speed vehicle pursuit in two states followed the robbery that ended with Ziesel's arrest at his home in Elburn, Ill., the paper reported. He threw money, clothes and a weapon out of his vehicle's window during the pursuit, according to the article.
Ziesel was sentenced for that crime in October 2012 in U.S. District Court, South Bend, Ind., to 78 months imprisonment and three years of supervised release, according to The Times of Northwest Indiana, a newspaper in Munster, Ind.
