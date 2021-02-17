NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. — Northwest Ohio's biggest snowstorm of the year dumped varying amounts with reports in the 7- to 11-inch range, according to the National Weather Service's northern Indiana office here.
NWS meteorologist Lonnie Fisher noted that his office received only one report from Defiance County — just east of the city — where 10 inches is believed to have fallen. However, Fisher conceded that this was a "difficult snow to measure" due to blowing and drifting.
Other area or regional reports provided to the NWS office (for snowfall generally from 7 a.m. Monday-7 a.m. Tuesday), according to Fisher:
• McClure and Napoleon in Henry County, 7-8 inches.
• Swanton in Fulton County, 7 inches.
• Glandorf in Putnam County, 11.2 inches.
• Columbus Grove in Putnam County, 9.5 inches.
• Van Wert, 10 inches.
• Lima and Delphos in Allen County, 9-11 inches.
• Fort Wayne, 10.1 inches.
"It was pretty uniform with what we were expecting," said Fisher.
The NWS had predicted Monday that 8-12 inches would fall in northwest Ohio as well as parts of northeast Indiana and southern Michigan.
As far as the rest of the week goes, the forecast has improved for those tired of snow.
While Fisher told The Cresent-News Monday that a system arriving Wednesday night and Thursday could produce more "widespread accumulating snow," that storm is now tracking differently.
On Tuesday evening Fisher told The Crescent-News that the system is being tracked "much further south."
"At the most we will get skirted a bit with light snow," he said.
Indeed, the NWS forecast Tuesday night called for a 50% chance of snow, and mentioned no amounts. However, The Weather Channel forecast for Defiance that was issued Tuesday night predicted "about one inch" of snowfall on Thursday.
