PAULDING — A storm that caused damage to a Paulding County barn and tipped over a semi on U.S. 24 earlier this month was not a small tornado, according to this county’s EMA director.
Rather, the July 7 weather incident on the county’s east end was considered a microburst, according to Director Ed Bohn. At least that was the National Weather Service’s ruling, he said.
A microburst is a violent downdraft of wind produced by a thunderstorm. In some circumstances, Bohn explained, the wind can produce twisting energy if it strikes a hard surface such as asphalt. He likened this to an undercurrent beneath a river dam.
This is believed to have been responsible for a twisted stop sign at U.S. 24 and Paulding County Road 143, just west of the Defiance County line, he indicated.
More extensive damage was caused when a semi on U.S. 24 was knocked over around 6:30 p.m. on July 7 (causing minor injuries to the driver), the roof of a barn just north of U.S. 24 was partially torn off and a house a bit further east along Road 143 was damaged. Road signs at a railroad crossing south of U.S. 24 also were damaged along with some nearby trees while Bohn said a camper blew into a pond about a half-mile away.
He said the NWS did not visit the scene in making its ruling, noting that no “circular activity in that cloud” was indicated on radar.
As for the semi, Bohn explained that a witness saw the rear of the trailer picked up before the vehicle fell over in the U.S. 24 median onto its side.
On Wednesday, Bohn and the NWS were eyeing a potentially more serious weather event for northwest Ohio that was expected to have moved through the area overnight into this morning.
The NWS cautioned Wednesday that a damaging wind event could hit parts of Wisconsin and move southeastward through lower Michigan and continue into Ohio.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, three northwest Ohio counties (Defiance, Paulding and Williams) along with the western portion of Fulton County had been placed by the NWS in an “enhanced” risk area for severe weather — three on a scale of five — while areas of southwest Michigan and Wisconsin were in a “moderate” area, or four on a scale of five.
The eastern part of Fulton County and two other area counties (Henry and Putnam) were in a “slight” area — or two on a scale of five.
