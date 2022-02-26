• Region
The annual financial report of the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation Center for 2021 has been completed. The report is available for inspection at the office of the fiscal officer at the detention center, 03389 County Road 2425, Stryker.
