NwOESC meeting:

Due to the State of Emergency declared by Gov. Mike DeWine and out of concern for public health, there will be no physical access to attend the Northwest Ohio ESC Board of Education meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, public participation has been suspended during this time.

The board meeting will be conducted via telephone conference and Zoom video. If you are interested in accessing the meeting, contact Chad Rex at 513-760-1073 or Crex@nwoesc.org. You will need to also provide your name and address.

