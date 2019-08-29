ARCHBOLD — The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center’s governing board met Tuesday with the superintendent updating board members about upcoming events.
Superintendent Kerri Gearhart shared the first NwOESC superintendents’ meeting of the year will be held Sept. 10. The superintendent group meets monthly to discuss issues common across the region, receive updates from ESC directors and ODE personnel, and network with one another.
Treasurers are included four times throughout the year (October, January, February, and June) as financial information, school Medicaid, employee benefit plan changes and billing estimates are reviewed, noted Gearhart.
The first meeting of the NwOESC Business Advisory Council (BAC) will be held Sept. 10 in conjunction with the superintendent meeting. The BAC will continue to have a “Spotlight on Business” presentation, highlighting a regional business.
The governing board then approved a resolution for Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center to opt out of career-technical education for students in grades 7-8 for the 2019-20 school year.
Approved were agreements with Ayersville Local, Birch Agency, Defiance County Juvenile Probation, Lake Erie West Educational Service Center, Henry County Common Pleas Court-Juvenile Division, Anthony Wayne Local, Napoleon Area City, St. John Lutheran School, St. Mary Catholic School and St. Paul Lutheran School.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of Tiffany Adams, paraprofessional; Deborah Chandler, paraprofessional; Carla Davis, paraprofessional; Amanda Doty, intervention specialist; Christy Harsha, paraprofessional; Michele McCandless, paraprofessional; Brittani Reinbolt, intervention specialist; Sara Schaper, gifted education teacher; Michelle Smith, payroll accountant; and Chelsea Wiley, paraprofessional.
Approved were the following contracts: certified administrative, James LeFevre; classified administrative, Michelle Smith; certified limited, Jacob Jones, Raegan Keller, Sara Knapp, Michael Remer, Chantelle Schmidt and Holly Wichman; and classified limited, Lisa Bailey, Brittany Beck, Deborah Farlow, Erin Ford, Debora Herring, Sara Lawniczak, Jennison Vincent and Alexis Willey.
Approved were: Janey Allen Dunford, 21st Century site coordinator; Daniel Buchhop, Ashley Grime and Tina Altman, 21st Century teachers; Lori Clady, 21st Century specialized education assistants; drivers, substitutes, student teachers, interns and volunteers.
An update on 21st Century grant programs for the 2019-20 school year was shared. NwOESC has six grants active for this school year — Swanton Middle School, Delta Elementary School, Defiance Middle School, Patrick Henry Elementary School, Wauseon Middle School and Holgate Middle School. NwOESC also received a school psychology intern grant to offset the costs of this year’s intern.
The board also learned that 500 early childhood students were screened during inter-agency screenings last spring. In addition, the NwOESC team screened 70 children during August.
